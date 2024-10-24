News & Insights

IBM price target raised to $260 from $235 at BMO Capital

October 24, 2024 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on IBM (IBM) to $260 from $235 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company’s results were mixed with a miss on revenues due to weakness in Consulting and Infrastructure, though its Software business growth remains solid amid recent M&A deals and offers encouraging growth prospects in FY25 with the potential addition of HashiCorp (HCP), the analyst tells investors in a research note. BMO warns however that longer term, it is still skeptical that IBM can grow Software and believes that margin challenges will persist.

