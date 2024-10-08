Ibex To Create 250 Job Opportunities With Expansion Of Operations In Honduras

(RTTNews) - Ibex Ltd. (IBEX), Tuesday announced the expansion of its operations in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, creating about 250 new job opportunities in the region.

The new space, which is expected to become fully operational in the coming month, will strengthen the company's nearshore strategy.

Currently, Ibex's stock is trading at $19.02, down 0.29 percent on the Nasdaq.

