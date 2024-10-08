News & Insights

Markets
IBEX

Ibex To Create 250 Job Opportunities With Expansion Of Operations In Honduras

October 08, 2024 — 12:33 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ibex Ltd. (IBEX), Tuesday announced the expansion of its operations in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, creating about 250 new job opportunities in the region.

The new space, which is expected to become fully operational in the coming month, will strengthen the company's nearshore strategy.

Currently, Ibex's stock is trading at $19.02, down 0.29 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IBEX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.