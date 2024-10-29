News & Insights

Iberpapel’s Profits Rise Amid Market Challenges

October 29, 2024 — 01:37 pm EDT

Iberpapel Gestion (ES:IBG) has released an update.

Iberpapel Gestion has successfully navigated the challenging market conditions in 2024, achieving a net result of 15.55 million euros, marking a 12.92% increase from the previous year. Despite fluctuating paper and energy prices, the company maintained strong production and sales volumes, contributing to its improved profitability. This financial resilience comes amid a recovering demand for uncoated paper in Europe.

