IBC Advanced Alloys Reports Stable Sales and Loss

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp reported steady sales of $4.9 million in its Copper Alloys division for the quarter ended September 2024, while a consolidated net loss of $1.2 million was affected by costs from discontinued operations and debt payments. The company’s financial performance remained largely unchanged compared to the previous year.

