News & Insights

Stocks

IBC Advanced Alloys Reports Stable Sales and Loss

November 27, 2024 — 05:44 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IBC Advanced Alloys (TSE:IB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp reported steady sales of $4.9 million in its Copper Alloys division for the quarter ended September 2024, while a consolidated net loss of $1.2 million was affected by costs from discontinued operations and debt payments. The company’s financial performance remained largely unchanged compared to the previous year.

For further insights into TSE:IB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.