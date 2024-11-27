IBC Advanced Alloys Reports Stable Sales and Loss

IBC Advanced Alloys (TSE:IB) has released an update.
IBC Advanced Alloys Corp reported steady sales of $4.9 million in its Copper Alloys division for the quarter ended September 2024, while a consolidated net loss of $1.2 million was affected by costs from discontinued operations and debt payments. The company’s financial performance remained largely unchanged compared to the previous year.
