IAMGOLD Extends Westwood Mine Life with New Plan

December 05, 2024 — 07:27 am EST

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) has released an update.

IAMGOLD Corporation has unveiled an updated mine plan and mineral reserve estimates for its Westwood Complex in Quebec, projecting a mine life extension until 2032 with significant gold production. The plan highlights an estimated production of 925,000 ounces of gold over the life of the mine, with a strong emphasis on underground mining activities. This strategic update showcases IAMGOLD’s commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and sustaining long-term value creation for stakeholders.

