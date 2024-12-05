IAMGOLD Extends Westwood Mine Life with New Plan

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

IAMGOLD Corporation has unveiled an updated mine plan and mineral reserve estimates for its Westwood Complex in Quebec, projecting a mine life extension until 2032 with significant gold production. The plan highlights an estimated production of 925,000 ounces of gold over the life of the mine, with a strong emphasis on underground mining activities. This strategic update showcases IAMGOLD’s commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and sustaining long-term value creation for stakeholders.

For further insights into TSE:IMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.