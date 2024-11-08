IAG Reports Strong Q3 Amidst Share Buyback Announcement

International Consolidated Airlines (GB:IAG) has released an update.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) reported robust financial performance in the third quarter of 2024, with a 15.4% increase in operating profit and a 7.9% rise in total revenue. The company has announced a 350 million euro share buyback, reflecting confidence in its strategy and continued strong demand across key markets. IAG’s financial results are expected to remain solid for the rest of the year, supported by strategic investments in capacity and operational resilience.

