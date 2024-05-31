News & Insights

I Synergy Group AGM Shows Strong Shareholder Support

May 31, 2024 — 02:13 am EDT

I Synergy Group Ltd. (AU:IS3) has released an update.

I Synergy Group Limited held its Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, with resolutions carried decisively as shown by the overwhelming support in proxy votes; two resolutions regarding director fees were withdrawn before the meeting. The company, known for its socially responsible technology solutions, continues to garner strong shareholder backing, reflecting confidence in its innovative approaches to job creation, skill development, and entrepreneurship.

