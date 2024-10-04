Hyundai Motor Seeks $19 Bln Valuation For IPO Of Indian Unit : Report

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor Co. is seeking a valuation of $19 billion for the initial public offering of its India unit, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the automaker plans to sell a 17.5% stake in the business, potentially raising approximately $3.3 billion at this valuation. The IPO for Hyundai Motor India Ltd. is expected to occur in Mumbai on October 22.

