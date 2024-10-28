News & Insights

Stocks

Hysan Development Renews Lease with Jebsen & Co.

October 28, 2024 — 07:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hysan Development Co (HK:0014) has released an update.

Hysan Development Co. has renewed its lease with Jebsen & Co. for the premises in Hysan Place, Hong Kong, extending the term by 18 months. The monthly rent, set at HK$3,846,480, aligns with market rates and reflects Hysan’s strategy to maximize property cash flow. This renewal is essential for Hysan’s business operations and continues its trajectory in the property leasing market.

For further insights into HK:0014 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HYSNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.