Hysan Development Renews Lease with Jebsen & Co.

Hysan Development Co. has renewed its lease with Jebsen & Co. for the premises in Hysan Place, Hong Kong, extending the term by 18 months. The monthly rent, set at HK$3,846,480, aligns with market rates and reflects Hysan’s strategy to maximize property cash flow. This renewal is essential for Hysan’s business operations and continues its trajectory in the property leasing market.

