Hypebeast Limited’s Turnaround Amid Revenue Drop

Hypebeast Limited reported a net profit of HK$20.2 million for the first half of 2025, recovering from a loss in the previous year, despite an 18.1% decline in revenue primarily due to downsizing in its e-commerce segment. The company’s EBITDA saw a significant increase, attributed to cost efficiency measures that improved margins. Hypebeast continues to leverage its media and e-commerce platforms, focusing on youth-centric digital content and trend-setting fashion retail.

