News & Insights

Stocks

Hypebeast Limited’s Turnaround Amid Revenue Drop

November 22, 2024 — 05:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hypebeast (HK:0150) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hypebeast Limited reported a net profit of HK$20.2 million for the first half of 2025, recovering from a loss in the previous year, despite an 18.1% decline in revenue primarily due to downsizing in its e-commerce segment. The company’s EBITDA saw a significant increase, attributed to cost efficiency measures that improved margins. Hypebeast continues to leverage its media and e-commerce platforms, focusing on youth-centric digital content and trend-setting fashion retail.

For further insights into HK:0150 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HYPPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.