News & Insights

Stocks

Hygrovest Limited’s AGM Approves Key Resolutions

November 21, 2024 — 11:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hygrovest Limited (AU:HGV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hygrovest Limited, a specialist investment firm listed on the ASX, successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the remuneration report and re-election of a director. The company also confirmed the appointment of an auditor and approved a special resolution to change its company name. HGV focuses on delivering medium-term capital growth through investments in equities and debt securities.

For further insights into AU:HGV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MMJJF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.