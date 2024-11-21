Hygrovest Limited’s AGM Approves Key Resolutions

Hygrovest Limited (AU:HGV) has released an update.
Hygrovest Limited, a specialist investment firm listed on the ASX, successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the remuneration report and re-election of a director. The company also confirmed the appointment of an auditor and approved a special resolution to change its company name. HGV focuses on delivering medium-term capital growth through investments in equities and debt securities.
