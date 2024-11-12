Hygrovest Limited Reports October Portfolio Performance

Hygrovest Limited (AU:HGV) has released an update.

Hygrovest Limited, an Australian-listed investment company, has reported its investment portfolio performance for October 2024, emphasizing its focus on achieving medium-term capital growth through investments in both listed and unlisted equities and debt securities. The company aims to provide shareholders with steady growth, although potential risks may affect future outcomes.

