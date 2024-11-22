News & Insights

Hydrix Limited Director Adjusts Securities Holdings

November 22, 2024 — 02:57 am EST

Hydrix Limited (AU:HYD) has released an update.

Gavin Coote, a director at Hydrix Limited, has adjusted his indirect interests in the company’s securities. Beachridge Advisory Services Pty Ltd, a trustee he controls, acquired 450,000 shares through the exercise of vested performance rights while forfeiting 4,025,000 performance rights that didn’t meet performance hurdles. This change increases Beachridge’s holdings to over 5.2 million shares, reflecting strategic adjustments in Coote’s investment in Hydrix.

