Hydreight Technologies Shines in Deloitte’s Fast 50

November 07, 2024 — 11:09 am EST

Hydreight Technologies Inc (TSE:NURS) has released an update.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. has been ranked 9th in Deloitte’s 2024 Technology Fast 50 program, highlighting its impressive revenue growth and innovation in the mobile clinical network sector. This recognition underscores the company’s significant strides in expanding its market presence and advancing its technological infrastructure. Hydreight’s achievements reflect its role as a leader in the rapidly evolving technology industry.

