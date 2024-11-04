Hybrid Power Solutions Secures U.S. Military Contract

Hybrid Power Solutions, Inc. (TSE:HPSS) has released an update.

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. has received an initial order for its Batt Pack Energy units from a major U.S. military contractor, marking a significant step in providing sustainable power solutions for military operations. The Batt Pack Energy units offer zero emissions and are designed for reliable and adaptable use in extreme conditions, catering to the military’s increasing demand for clean energy technology.

