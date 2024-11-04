News & Insights

Stocks

Hybrid Power Solutions Secures U.S. Military Contract

November 04, 2024 — 12:10 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hybrid Power Solutions, Inc. (TSE:HPSS) has released an update.

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. has received an initial order for its Batt Pack Energy units from a major U.S. military contractor, marking a significant step in providing sustainable power solutions for military operations. The Batt Pack Energy units offer zero emissions and are designed for reliable and adaptable use in extreme conditions, catering to the military’s increasing demand for clean energy technology.

For further insights into TSE:HPSS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.