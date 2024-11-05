hVIVO Plc to Present at London Healthcare Conference

Open Orphan Plc (GB:HVO) has released an update.

hVIVO plc, a leading contract research organization specializing in infectious and respiratory disease trials, is set to showcase its expertise at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in London. CEO Yamin ‘Mo’ Khan will present the company’s innovations on November 19, 2024, highlighting hVIVO’s cutting-edge facilities and pioneering human challenge models. This event underscores hVIVO’s pivotal role in the healthcare sector, attracting attention from global biopharma giants and investors alike.

