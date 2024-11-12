News & Insights

Stocks

Huya’s Game Services Boost Q3 Financial Results

November 12, 2024 — 10:38 am EST

Huya (HUYA) has released an update.

Huya Inc. reported a strong performance for the third quarter of 2024, with game-related services and advertising revenues surging by 209.3% year-over-year to RMB410.2 million, despite a decline in total net revenues to RMB1,537.7 million. The company managed to increase its net income to RMB23.6 million, driven by strategic business adjustments and a focus on cost efficiency. Huya also emphasized its commitment to shareholder value through share repurchases and special dividends.

