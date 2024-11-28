News & Insights

HUTCHMED Announces Renewal Of ORPATHYS Inclusion In China's NRDL

November 28, 2024 — 05:56 am EST

(RTTNews) - HUTCHMED (China) Limited (?HCM) announced that following the contract renewal with the China National Healthcare Security Administration ("NHSA"), the updated National Reimbursement Drug List or "NRDL" effective on January 1, 2025 will continue to include ORPATHYS (savolitinib) at the same terms as the current two-year agreement.

ORPATHYS is an oral, potent, and highly selective MET tyrosine kinase inhibitor ("TKI"). It received conditional approval in China in June 2021 for the treatment of certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer with MET exon 14 skipping alterations.

ORPATHYS was first included in the NRDL on March 1, 2023. The government in China has placed great importance on improving the affordability of drug treatments for the public.

ORPATHYS is jointly developed by HUTCHMED and AstraZeneca and commercialized by AstraZeneca.

