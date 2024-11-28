Hutchison Telecom Australia Announces Director Resignation

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited (AU:HTA) has released an update.

Hutchison Telecommunications Australia has announced the resignation of Director Melissa Anastasiou, effective November 29, 2024. The company expressed gratitude for her contributions but does not plan to immediately fill the vacancy. This change might interest investors tracking leadership movements in the company.

