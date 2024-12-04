Hummingbird Resources Extends Takeover Deadline Amid Discussions

Hummingbird Resources (GB:HUM) has released an update.

Hummingbird Resources has extended the deadline for Nioko Resources Corporation and CIG SA to either make a firm offer or announce no intention for a takeover bid. The decision allows more time for due diligence and ongoing discussions regarding a potential debt-to-equity conversion and cash offer for the company’s shares. Investors should note that while talks are progressing, there is no guarantee of a firm offer.

