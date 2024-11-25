Hummingbird Resources Begins Production at Kouroussa Amid Challenges

Hummingbird Resources (GB:HUM) has released an update.
Hummingbird Resources has announced the commencement of commercial production at its Kouroussa Gold Mine in Guinea, although initial output has fallen short of targets due to mining capacity constraints. Despite this, the company aims to enhance operations and achieve steady-state production with the help of external consultants. However, Hummingbird faces liquidity challenges, partly due to ongoing loss-making operations at its Yanfolila mine in Mali.
