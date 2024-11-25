News & Insights

Stocks

Hummingbird Resources Begins Production at Kouroussa Amid Challenges

November 25, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hummingbird Resources (GB:HUM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hummingbird Resources has announced the commencement of commercial production at its Kouroussa Gold Mine in Guinea, although initial output has fallen short of targets due to mining capacity constraints. Despite this, the company aims to enhance operations and achieve steady-state production with the help of external consultants. However, Hummingbird faces liquidity challenges, partly due to ongoing loss-making operations at its Yanfolila mine in Mali.

For further insights into GB:HUM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.