Humanforce to Acquire Remaining LiveHire Shares

LiveHire Ltd. (AU:LVH) has released an update.
Humanforce Holdings Pty Ltd has announced its intention to proceed with the compulsory acquisition of LiveHire Ltd shares, as it currently holds a 94.11% stake in the company. Shareholders are encouraged to accept the final offer of $0.045 per share to avoid delays in receiving their cash consideration. With no competing bids expected, the offer is backed by LiveHire’s Independent Director, Andrew Rutherford.
