Humana Updates 2024 EPS Guidance and Membership Growth

Humana Inc. announced its third-quarter 2024 financial results, reporting a GAAP EPS of $3.98 and an adjusted EPS of $4.16, alongside year-to-date EPS figures. The company updated its 2024 EPS guidance, projecting at least $12.89 on a GAAP basis and at least $16.00 on an adjusted basis, while also increasing its Medicare Advantage membership growth forecast. Investors can find detailed earnings releases and management’s remarks on Humana’s website.

