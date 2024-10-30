News & Insights

Humana Updates 2024 EPS Guidance and Membership Growth

October 30, 2024 — 06:59 am EDT

Humana ( (HUM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Humana Inc. announced its third-quarter 2024 financial results, reporting a GAAP EPS of $3.98 and an adjusted EPS of $4.16, alongside year-to-date EPS figures. The company updated its 2024 EPS guidance, projecting at least $12.89 on a GAAP basis and at least $16.00 on an adjusted basis, while also increasing its Medicare Advantage membership growth forecast. Investors can find detailed earnings releases and management’s remarks on Humana’s website.

