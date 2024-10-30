Humana committed to achieving individual MA margin target of at least 3%

The company acknowledges there is more risk in its ability to fully achieve this by 2027 due to the 2025 MA Star results. Says confident in overall assumptions utilized in MA pricing and sees declining a few hundred thousand individual MA members. Comments taken from prepared remarks ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings conference call.

