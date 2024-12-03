Humana Announces Leadership Change and Reaffirms 2024 EPS Guidance

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Humana ( (HUM) ) has provided an update.

Humana Inc. announces a leadership change with Celeste Mellet appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Susan Diamond who will transition to an advisory role. This strategic shift aims to maintain the company’s momentum and commitment to growth. Humana reiterates its 2024 adjusted EPS guidance of at least $16.00, indicating a strong financial outlook, which is likely to interest investors focused on long-term shareholder value.

See more data about HUM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.