Humana Announces Leadership Change and Reaffirms 2024 EPS Guidance

December 03, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Humana ( (HUM) ) has provided an update.

Humana Inc. announces a leadership change with Celeste Mellet appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Susan Diamond who will transition to an advisory role. This strategic shift aims to maintain the company’s momentum and commitment to growth. Humana reiterates its 2024 adjusted EPS guidance of at least $16.00, indicating a strong financial outlook, which is likely to interest investors focused on long-term shareholder value.

