Humacyte Prices Registered Direct Offering Of $30 Mln Of Shares, Pre-Market Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company, on Friday announced a registered direct offering of around $30 million worth of its shares and warrants.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be around $30 million.

The company has agreed to sell 5.681 million shares of its shares and warrants to purchase 5.681 million shares. The offering will be closed on or about October 7.

As many as 2.840 million warrants will be exercisable immediately, with an exercise price of $5.28 per share. The purchase price of one share and one warrant will be $5.28.

HUMA was trading up by 5.84 percent at $5.59 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

