Hudson Pacific Updates Executive Employment Agreements

November 22, 2024 — 04:33 pm EST

Hudson Pacific Properties ( (HPP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

The Company has updated its executive employment agreements, effective January 1, 2025, with key officers, featuring automatic renewals and specific conditions for termination benefits, particularly in the event of a change in control. Executives could receive substantial lump-sum payments based on prior equity awards if their employment ends under certain conditions, making these agreements crucial for stakeholders monitoring executive incentives.

