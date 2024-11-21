Huddlestock Expands IaaS Offerings Amidst Q3 Financials

Huddlestock Fintech AS (DE:9JR) has released an update.
Huddlestock Fintech AS reported a slight decrease in operating income to NOK 16 million for Q3 2024, while securing new contracts to expand its Investment-as-a-Service offerings, signaling a positive future outlook. Despite a negative EBITDA of NOK 7 million, the company is optimistic about improved financial performance due to these expansions and a promising partnership with German fintech Tradevest. Huddlestock continues to explore opportunities in Europe, focusing on market entry in Germany and identifying potential financing partners.
