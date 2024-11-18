Hudbay Minerals Strengthens Financial Framework with New Agreement

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) has released an update.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. has signed a fifth amending agreement to its credit agreement with lenders, reinforcing its financial arrangements and commitments. The agreement, involving multiple subsidiaries and the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce as the administrative agent, ensures the continuation of guarantees and security documents, providing stability for the company’s operations. This move highlights Hudbay Minerals’ strategic focus on maintaining robust financial structures in a fluctuating market environment.

