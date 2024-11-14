HubSpot price target raised to $835 from $720 at Argus

Argus raised the firm’s price target on HubSpot (HUBS) to $835 from $720 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat last week. HubSpot had also raised its FY24 guidance for the third time with its Q3 results as it adapts to the current challenging business environment by shifting its marketing strategy, removing the friction from customer onboarding and upgrading, the analyst tells investors in a research note. HubSpot continues to innovate, recently having introduced new AI-based products, with more to come, Argus adds, also raising its FY24 EPS view by 28c to $8.04 and its FY25 view by 10c to $8.90.

