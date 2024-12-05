HubSpot Announces Departure of Chief Legal Officer

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

HubSpot, Inc. announced the resignation of Chief Legal Officer Alyssa Harvey Dawson, effective December 31, 2024, by mutual agreement with the Board. During a transition period until March 2025, Dawson will continue to receive her salary, equity vesting, and benefits. Post-transition, she will receive severance and COBRA reimbursement. This change is amicable, with no operational disagreements cited.

