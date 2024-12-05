Hubbell price target raised to $475 from $402 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell raised the firm’s price target on Hubbell (HUBB) to $475 from $402 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Amid a “slightly brighter demand outlook” for short cycle industrial goods, the firm adjusted ratings in the U.S. multi-industry group as part of a 2025 outlook. Short cycle industrial goods are likely to be the key area of acceleration in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says valuations are now at or approaching all-time highs for most stocks, “despite / because of all-time high earnings.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on HUBB:
- Zoom upgraded, Target downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Hubbell downgraded to Hold on valuation at Deutsche Bank
- Hubbell downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank
- Trump Weekly: Trump looks to drop EV tax credit, fuel-efficiency requirements
- Trump Trade: Apollo CEO to be interviewed for Treasury Secretary role
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.