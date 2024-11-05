News & Insights

Stocks

Hubbell initiated with an Outperform at Bernstein

November 05, 2024 — 09:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Bernstein initiated coverage of Hubbell (HUBB) with an Outperform rating and $535 price target as part of a broader research note launching coverage on select names in low/medium voltage electrical equipment sector. Electricity demand is entering an era of secular growth with the world changing the way energy flows, and the infrastructure build-out to support these megatrends is in its early stages, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Bernstein adds that Hubbell’s “exposure is attractive,” with the company seen as an “electrical pure play” generating 80% of sales from the 4 mega themes – 55% grid, 20% reshoring, 3% DC, and 2% renewables. The firm also contends that Hubbell’s revenue is likely to grow faster in a “positive load growth world.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HUBB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HUBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.