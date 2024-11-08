Huadian Power to Discuss Key Share Issuance Plans

Huadian Power International (HK:1071) has released an update.

Huadian Power International is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on November 27, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve a series of resolutions related to the proposed transaction and issuance of A Shares. These resolutions include aspects such as transaction counterparties, issuance methods, and the financial implications of the proposed actions. Investors interested in Huadian Power’s stock should keep an eye on these developments, as they could impact the company’s financial strategy and stock performance.

