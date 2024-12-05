News & Insights

Huabao International’s Major Investment in Financial Products

December 05, 2024 — 04:08 am EST

Huabao International Holdings (HK:0336) has released an update.

Huabao International Holdings has announced a significant subscription of financial products from the Industrial Bank, totaling RMB780 million. This strategic investment is expected to yield reasonable interest without adversely affecting the company’s financial position. The transaction now qualifies as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules due to its aggregated value surpassing certain thresholds.

For further insights into HK:0336 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

