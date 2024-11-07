News & Insights

Hua Hong Semiconductor Reports Strong Q3 Profit Growth

November 07, 2024 — 03:41 am EST

Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. (HK:1347) has released an update.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. reported a significant increase in net profit for Q3 2024, with a notable 222.6% rise compared to the same period last year, despite a 7.4% drop in revenue. The company credits its diversified product structure and operational efficiency for its resilience amid a complex market environment, while also progressing with the construction of a new production line in Wuxi to boost future growth. Looking ahead, Hua Hong anticipates revenues to reach up to $540 million in the fourth quarter.

