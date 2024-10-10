HSBC Plans to Expand Private Wealth Management Business in Canada

HSBC Holdings plc HSBC plans to double the size of its Canadian private client business over the next few years, according to Nader Guirguis, CEO of HSBC Private Wealth Services (Canada).



For HSBC, the Canadian private wealth management market represents a significant opportunity. The country enjoys a good reputation for socioeconomic stability, liberal immigration policies and a growing pool of high-net-worth (HNW) individuals. HSBC currently has four main private wealth management hubs in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal and plans to open more offices in the near term.

HSBC’s Expansion Into Canada

Guirguis said Canada is “one of the jewels in the crown” of HSBC's global portfolio. He also added, “The country is attractive to us, as it’s a low-risk environment with a stable economy that is attracting wealth and quality immigrants from around the world.”



Since its entry in 1981, HSBC has been steadily increasing the scale of its operations in Canada. The bank has acquired several financial institutions since entering the market, like Lloyds Bank Canada, Republic National Bank of New York (Canada) and Barclays Bank Canada in the past. These acquisitions have bolstered its presence in the Canadian market, positioning HSBC as the largest foreign-owned bank in the country.



HSBC Canada is seeking to double its private client base over the next three to four years. To qualify for HSBC’s private banking services, HNW and ultra-high-net-worth individuals must have assets to invest of at least $753,900 (C$1 million). The bank’s Premier Banking services are available to customers with a minimum total relationship balance of $75,390 (C$100,000).



Most of HSBC's private clients in Canada are current or retired business owners while others are professionals and senior executives of large corporations. HSBC’s commercial banking clients serve as the primary channel for its private client base.

HSBC’s Tripod Model

HSBC uses an innovative Tripod Model catering to its private clients. In the said model, every client is assigned a relationship manager (RM), an investment counselor and a wealth planner. The RM offers the whole banking product line, such as bank accounts, cash management and other complex lending products. The investment counselor offers discretionary investment services, along with estate planning and business succession planning. The wealth planner offers tailored recommendations to the client, which are then fulfilled by the RM or the counselor.



With such a team approach, the customer can be assured to get a holistic and integrated personal wealth management experience.

HSBC’s Global Reach Aids Canada Expansion

HSBC distinguishes itself from other Canadian banks by leveraging its global expertise in investment and wealth management. Guirguis added, “We have HSBC global asset management offices in over 30 countries, and our analysts across the globe are geographically close to the companies in which we invest our clients’ funds. We do our own research and have our own direct connections to the management of these companies.”



HSBC’s Premier and private banking clients enjoy globally linked accounts, which allow them to transfer funds between HSBC accounts in different countries in real-time.



In addition to serving Canadian clients, HSBC Canada also attracts international customers, including new immigrants and those looking to invest in Canada.



Through its efforts to expand into high-growth markets and enhance its international footprint, HSBC is well-positioned to attract a broader base of affluent clients globally and capitalize on the rising demand for personalized financial services across diverse regions.

Other Banks Taking Similar Steps

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM is also increasing its footprint in the HNW space to offer private banking services. In September 2024, JPM set up a private banking team in Dubai, the Gulf’s financial hub, to provide wealth management services. The news was first reported by Reuters.



In order to expand its private banking business, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. CFG added an experienced Private Banking team in Southern California to continue its efforts of West Coast expansion strategy. CFG has also opened two new Private banking offices in North California.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.