HSBC Increases Stake in Ryanair Holdings

November 07, 2024 — 10:48 am EST

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings has announced a shift in the nature of its major holdings, with HSBC Holdings plc now holding 11.453% of voting rights. This change marks a slight increase from the previous notification, reflecting HSBC’s strategic positioning in the airline sector. Investors may find this development significant as it could influence Ryanair’s future corporate decisions.

