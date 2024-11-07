HSBC Increases Stake in Ryanair Holdings

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.
Ryanair Holdings has announced a shift in the nature of its major holdings, with HSBC Holdings plc now holding 11.453% of voting rights. This change marks a slight increase from the previous notification, reflecting HSBC’s strategic positioning in the airline sector. Investors may find this development significant as it could influence Ryanair’s future corporate decisions.
For further insights into RYAAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZGD, HGGG: 2 Gold ETFs with More than 20% Expected Returns, According to Analysts
- Immunic Reports Q3 Earnings and Provides Corporate Update
- Icahn to Boost Stake in CVR Energy to 81% by Cutting IEP’s Dividend
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.