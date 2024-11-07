HSBC Increases Stake in Ryanair Holdings

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings has announced a shift in the nature of its major holdings, with HSBC Holdings plc now holding 11.453% of voting rights. This change marks a slight increase from the previous notification, reflecting HSBC’s strategic positioning in the airline sector. Investors may find this development significant as it could influence Ryanair’s future corporate decisions.

