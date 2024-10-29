HSBC Holdings Releases 3Q 2024 Financial Data

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has released its third-quarter 2024 financial data pack, highlighting the company’s performance based on unaudited figures. The report emphasizes constant currency performance to provide clearer insights for investors, aligning internal and external reporting, and includes notable items affecting the income statement. This release offers valuable information for those interested in the financial market dynamics and HSBC’s strategic management assessments.

