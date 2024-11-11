HSBC Holdings Announces Tender Offers for Notes Buyback

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has announced tender offers to buy back two series of subordinated notes totaling $3 billion, maturing in 2025 and 2026. The move aims to proactively manage the company’s debt portfolio, with offers set to expire on November 18, 2024. Investors interested in participating should note the settlement date is expected on November 21, 2024.

