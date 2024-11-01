HS Optimus Extends Collaboration Timeline with Fathom Lincoln

HS Optimus Holdings Limited (SG:504) has released an update.

HS Optimus Holdings Limited has announced an extension to the deadline for finalizing legal documentation for its collaboration with Fathom Lincoln on the development of a student accommodation project in Carlton, Victoria. The exclusivity period for this non-binding Memorandum of Understanding has been extended to May 31, 2025. Investors should remain cautious as the collaboration is still subject to definitive agreements.

