HPQ Silicon Advances Fumed Silica Reactor Project

December 05, 2024 — 08:08 am EST

HPQ-Silicon Resources (TSE:HPQ) has released an update.

HPQ Silicon Inc. has completed crucial refractory conditioning work for its Fumed Silica Reactor project, paving the way for commercial validation. The company aims to revolutionize the fumed silica market with a cost-effective, high-efficiency production system. Initial process material tests are set to begin, marking significant progress towards commercial readiness.

