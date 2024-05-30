News & Insights

HP Inc. Updates Shareholders with SEC Filing

HP (HPQ) has released an update.

HP Inc. has filed a current report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, detailing the latest corporate developments. The report informs stakeholders that HP’s common stock, with a par value of $0.01 per share, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol HPQ. The document reaffirms HP’s commitment to regulatory compliance and transparent communication with its investors.

