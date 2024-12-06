HP Enterprise, Ulta Beauty report quarterly beats: Morning Buzz

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.
1. STOCK NEWS:
- HP Enterprise (HPE) reported upbeat Q4 earnings and revenue
- Ulta Beauty (ULTA) provided a “beat and raise” report for Q3
- Lululemon (LULU) also provided a “beat and raise” report for Q3 and authorized a $1B increase to its stock buyback program
- Kirkland’s (KIRK) reported mixed Q3 results
- Cooper Companies (COO) reported mixed Q4 results
2. WALL STREET CALLS:
- Deere (DE) downgraded to Hold at Jefferies on valuation
- Dollar General (DG) double upgraded to Buy at BofA on signs of strategy working
- Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) downgraded at Lake Street and Craig-Hallum
- Citi upgraded HP Enterprise (HPE) to Buy on AI momentum
- Loop Capital upgraded Shopify (SHOP) to Buy on AI initiatives
3. AROUND THE WEB:
- Ubisoft (UBSFY) shareholders are in talks over possible buyout terms, Reuters reports
- OpenAI is looking to remove the “AGI” clause with Microsoft (MSFT), FT reports
- Alphabet (GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai rejected criticism of the company’s AI leadership, (TSM) and Nvidia (NVDA) are in talks for AI chip production in Arizona, Reuters reports
- UnitedHealth (UNH) has faced criticism over denying claims, NY Times reports
4. MOVERS:
- Rubrik (RBRK) rises after its “beat and raise” report for Q3
- American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) jumps after reporting quarterly results
- Palantir (PLTR) higher after announcing a co-creation partnership with Booz Allen (BAH)
- Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) lower after reporting quarterly results
- Samsara (IOT) falls after reporting quarterly results
5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:
- DocuSign (DOCU) reported better-than-expected Q3 results
- UiPath (PATH) reported mixed Q3 results
- Asana (ASAN) provided a “beat and raise” report or Q3
- GitLab (GTLB) also issued a “beat and raise” report for Q3
- Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) reported upbeat quarterly results
INDEXES:
Near midday, the Dow was down 0.21%, or 94.05, to 44,671.66, the Nasdaq was up 0.51%, or 100.34, to 19,801.06, and the S&P 500 was up 0.14%, or 8.40, to 6,083.51.
