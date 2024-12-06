HP Enterprise, Ulta Beauty report quarterly beats: Morning Buzz

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

1. STOCK NEWS:

2. WALL STREET CALLS:

Deere ( DE) downgraded to Hold at Jefferies on valuation

DE) downgraded to Hold at Jefferies on valuation Dollar General ( DG) double upgraded to Buy at BofA on signs of strategy working

DG) double upgraded to Buy at BofA on signs of strategy working Smith & Wesson Brands ( SWBI) downgraded at Lake Street and Craig-Hallum

SWBI) downgraded at Lake Street and Craig-Hallum Citi upgraded HP Enterprise (HPE) to Buy on AI momentum

Loop Capital upgraded Shopify ( SHOP) to Buy on AI initiatives

3. AROUND THE WEB:

4. MOVERS:

5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:

INDEXES:

Near midday, the Dow was down 0.21%, or 94.05, to 44,671.66, the Nasdaq was up 0.51%, or 100.34, to 19,801.06, and the S&P 500 was up 0.14%, or 8.40, to 6,083.51.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.