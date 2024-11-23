How Trump Could Solve One of AI’s Biggest Problems – And How to Profit…

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If you’re like me, you’re probably noticing that some of the cabinet picks for President Trump’s incoming administration are drawing close attention.

They’re happening rapidly, so it’s tough to keep up with them all. And, of course, some of them are quite controversial.

There’s one pick, however, that has flown relatively under the radar compared to others. But for those who are watching, it sends a clear message about what Trump plans to do in his second term. And, as I’ll explain in a moment, there’s a way we can prepare to profit.

I’m talking about Chris Wright, Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Energy.

You see, the mainstream press isn’t telling the full story about this pick. I even saw one derogatory headline referring to Wright as Trump’s pick for “fracker-in-chief.”

If you look a little deeper, you’ll see Wright isn’t just some just some run-of-the-mill oilman caricature.

He’s a pioneer in the fracking industry. Currently chairman and CEO of Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT), Wright has also founded a number of other successful energy ventures.

A self-described “tech nerd turned entrepreneur,” Wright holds a degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

He’s also passionately articulated why he thinks the world needs more hydrocarbon energy for humanity to flourish, not less.

He also holds a stake in Oklo Inc. (OKLO), a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) company. Some experts see SMRs as the “next big step” in making safe, reliable, clean and cheap nuclear power available at scale.

So, while there will certainly be plenty of “drill baby drill” under a new Trump administration (and with Wright leading the charge, if he’s confirmed), it’s pretty clear there’s more to the story here.

Now why do I bring this up?

I believe Trump wants to ramp up energy production. This, in turn, would help bring gas prices back down and lower the cost of goods for everyday Americans.

But a major reason that’s not getting near enough attention is that he wants to support the current AI Boom.

One of the Biggest Problems with AI Right Now…

The AI Boom is starting to encounter a major roadblock. There isn’t enough energy for the data centers that power AI.

Most existing data centers that were around up until a couple of years ago just weren’t big or powerful enough.

So, tech companies are building a new type of data center.

This is where the hyperscale data center comes in. Basically, we’re talking about a massive data center – at least 10,000 square feet and with at least 5,000 servers. But some are much bigger than that.

And as you can imagine, they use a lot of energy. Just one facility can use 150 megawatts of power – enough to power a large city.

All of the data processing means hyperscale data centers use more electricity than almost any building ever built.

That’s created an enormous headache for utility firms, data centers, and energy providers. As more people turn to AI, these providers are suddenly facing surging demand that could threaten the stability of power grids.

According to estimates, the average hyperscale data center could use between 20 and 50 megawatt-hours (MWh) per year.

With thousands of data centers spread across the U.S., and hundreds more steadily coming online, the overall power consumption by 2030 is expected to reach 35 gigawatts (GW).

That’s more than double what they were using in 2022.

And with only 54 such facilities in the U.S., there simply isn’t enough power to meet the demands of society AND the AI Boom.

The Best Way to Meet the Energy Demand

As I explained in a previous Market 360, the immense demands of AI data centers mean they need a reliable base-load power source that can provide electricity consistently, regardless of external conditions (like weather or time of day).

I predict we will meet most of this demand with natural gas turbines.

It’s the only current source that is widely available, relatively clean – and most important of all, cheap. So, within the context of the AI Boom, natural gas just makes common sense.

Of course, there are coal plants that still produce energy… but they have limited lifespans, and many are reaching the end of them. For example, there’s a coal plant in Kansas that’s running longer than it was intended or designed just to help meet the current grid demands.

With more hyperscalers coming online, these outdated plants have no chance.

But…

We have more than 625 trillion cubic feet of natural gas under the ground in America – ready to consume. That’s enough gas to produce 30 gigawatts… for the next 2.7 billion years… at an extremely low cost.

I believe Trump, as soon as he takes office, is going to make sure we can access all that stored energy.

I expect one of his first acts as president will be to sign an emergency executive order on energy.

He’ll roll back all of the environmental regulations President Joe Biden slapped on the industry.

He’ll instruct Wright to marshal the power of the Department of Energy to open the spigot on American energy production.

He’ll open more land and sea for oil and natural gas drilling, as well as build more natural gas infrastructure. I should also add that nuclear is on the table, too, but that will take some time.

This, in turn, will provide hyperscale data centers with the energy they need to support AI.

How You Can Profit

Once Trump opens the floodgates on energy production, I expect demand for these data centers to explode… and investors need to position themselves now.

I explain everything you need to know in this special presentation.

You’ll learn:

Why I think we’re on the cusp of a Second AI Boom

My prediction for how President Trump will ignite it within his first 100 days in office

And the six stocks I’ve pinpointed that could benefit the most.

Go here to get all the details now.

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

Editor, Market360

