How to Open an Indexed Universal Life (IUL) Account

If you're looking to combine life insurance protection with the potential for growth, an indexed universal life (IUL) insurance account could be an option. IUL insurance has several benefits, including flexibility in premium payments, death benefit options and the ability to accumulate cash value over time. You can open an IUL account with the help of a financial advisor or insurance agent. First, however, consider your needs and plans, educate yourself about IUL policies and be ready to undergo underwriting, and periodically monitor and manage your account.

What Is an Indexed Universal Life (IUL) Account?

Indexed universal life (IUL) insurance is a type of permanent life insurance that not only provides a death benefit to your beneficiaries, it also includes a cash value component that can grow over time. The cash value in an IUL account is linked to the performance of a specific market index, such as the S&P 500. This linkage allows for potentially higher returns when compared with traditional universal life insurance policies. IUL also provides:

Protection during market downturns. The cash value is typically protected from negative performance by a guaranteed minimum interest rate.

The cash value is typically protected from negative performance by a guaranteed minimum interest rate. Flexibility. IUL accounts allow policyholders to adjust the amount and timing of their premium payments based on their financial situation.

IUL accounts allow policyholders to adjust the amount and timing of their premium payments based on their financial situation. Cash value for loans and withdrawals. Policyholders can access the accumulated cash value through loans or withdrawals, should they have any unexpected expenses, or need to fund a child's college education or their own retirement.

Policyholders can access the accumulated cash value through loans or withdrawals, should they have any unexpected expenses, or need to fund a child's college education or their own retirement. Tax-deferred. The growth of the cash value is tax-deferred, meaning you won't pay taxes on the gains until you withdraw them.

How to Open an IUL Account

Insurance companies actively market IUL accounts, but before you sign on the dotted line, take these steps:

Assess your circumstances. Before opening an IUL account, evaluate your overall financial situation and goals. Consider whether you need life insurance primarily for the death benefit, or if you're also looking for a vehicle to accumulate cash value that can be accessed later. Also, think about how much coverage you need, how long you want the policy to last and how much you can afford to pay in premiums.

Survey the market. Compare IUL offerings from different insurance companies. Review how they handle caps, participation rates, fees and premium payment options. Some may offer more growth potential, while others focus on lower costs or flexible payments. Check policy details to see how cash value is tied to the index and any limits on growth.

Contact a financial advisor or insurance agent who specializes in life insurance. They can help you evaluate options, answer questions and provide recommendations personalized to your financial goals and needs. A financial advisor can also explain potential risks and benefits of an IUL account and help you understand how the policy fits into your overall financial plan.

Apply for the IUL policy. This typically involves filling out a detailed form with information about your health, lifestyle and financial situation. You may also have to undergo a medical exam. The insurance company will use this information to assess your risk level and determine your eligibility and premium rates.

Review the policy and make your first premium payment. Carefully review the documents you receive to ensure that everything is as expected and that you understand the terms and conditions. Pay special attention to death benefits, cash value growth options, fees and surrender charges. If everything looks good, pay your first premium to activate the policy.

Monitor and manage your IUL account. This might involve adjusting premium payments, reallocating cash value to different index options or taking out loans or withdrawals. Keep in mind that changes in the market can affect the growth of your cash value, so you should stay informed and make adjustments as necessary.

Frequently Asked Questions About Indexed Universal Life (IUL)

How Does the Cash Value in an IUL Account Grow?

The cash value in an IUL account grows based on the performance of a market index, such as the S&P 500. The cash isn't invested in the securities that make up the index, but in derivatives that aim to track index performance.

The growth is typically subject to caps, participation rates and fees, which can limit the potential returns. Additionally, most IUL policies include a guaranteed minimum interest rate to protect against market downturns.

Can I Access the Cash Value in My IUL Account?

Yes, you can access the cash value in your IUL account through loans or withdrawals. However, taking out loans or withdrawals can reduce the death benefit and the overall value of the policy. Additionally, if loans or withdrawals are not repaid, they may become taxable.

What Are the Risks Associated With IUL Accounts?

While IUL accounts offer potential for growth, they come with risks. Caps on earnings and participation rates can limit how much of the index's performance you actually receive. Additionally, fees can reduce the overall returns, and taking out loans or withdrawals can diminish the policy's value.

Bottom Line

Opening an IUL account can provide life insurance coverage while offering the potential for cash value growth linked to a market index. Before opening an IUL account, assess your needs and review policies to ensure your choice is aligned with your financial goals. Obtain help from a financial professional to fine-tune your understanding and get answers to questions. Be ready to fill out a detailed application and, when approved, pay the premium to activate the policy. Then monitor your account and be ready to make changes if circumstances warrant.

