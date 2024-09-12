How Much You’re Spending on Monthly and Annual Expenses in Every State

Did you know that Alaskans pay 83% more for utilities than Louisianans? That Hawaiians spend nearly five times as much as West Virginians for cost of living expenses? Or that residents of California pay 43% more for healthcare than residents of Mississippi?
These wide deltas demonstrate how wildly monthly expenses can vary across the U.S. There are many reasons for this, not the least of which are higher demand for housing and higher costs to deliver goods for the more expensive locales.
Check Out: 9 Easiest Ways To Maximize Your Savings in 2024
Read Next: 10 Things Frugal People Always Buy at Yard Sales To Save Money
A recent GOBankingRates study lays out the state-to-state discrepancies in more detail. The following alphabetical list — based on the GBR study — provides the overall cost-of-living index, the average monthly expenses and the average annual expenses for each U.S. state, plus the District of Columbia.
As you’re reviewing the overall cost-of-living index for each state, keep in mind that America as a whole represents the median with a score of 100. The further below 100 states are scored, the cheaper the cost of living. The further above 100, the higher the cost of living.
And if you’re planning a move to a state like Hawaii, Massachusetts, Alaska or California, bring your wallet.
Here are the average expenditures in all 50 states.
Alabama
- Overall cost-of-living index: 88.3
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,722
- Average annual expenditure cost: $32,664
Be Aware: I’m a Frugal Shopper: 4 Items I Always Buy Secondhand To Save Money
Discover More: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy
Alaska
- Overall cost-of-living index: 125.2
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $4,157
- Average annual expenditure cost: $49,887
Find Out: 5 Frugal Habits of Mark Cuban
Arizona
- Overall cost-of-living index: 108.4
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,507
- Average annual expenditure cost: $42,083
Arkansas
- Overall cost-of-living index: 89.0
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,730
- Average annual expenditure cost: $32,759
California
- Overall cost-of-living index: 138.5
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $4,766
- Average annual expenditure cost: $57,195
Colorado
- Overall cost-of-living index: 105.1
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,388
- Average annual expenditure cost: $40,652
For You: Nearly Half of Americans Struggle To Pay Their Utility Bills: 5 Ways To Save
Connecticut
- Overall cost-of-living index: 112.8
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,664
- Average annual expenditure cost: $43,963
Delaware
- Overall cost-of-living index: 101.1
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,211
- Average annual expenditure cost: $38,534
District of Columbia
- Overall cost-of-living index: 146.8
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $5,039
- Average annual expenditure cost: $60,473
Florida
- Overall cost-of-living index: 100.7
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,255
- Average annual expenditure cost: $39,065
Discover More: 7 Appliances Frugal Homeowners Steer Clear Of
Georgia
- Overall cost-of-living index: 90.8
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,848
- Average annual expenditure cost: $34,180
Hawaii
- Overall cost-of-living index: 180.3
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $6,402
- Average annual expenditure cost: $76,828
Idaho
- Overall cost-of-living index: 98.6
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,142
- Average annual expenditure cost: $37,706
Illinois
- Overall cost-of-living index: 92.1
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,908
- Average annual expenditure cost: $34,893
Read Next: 6 Valuable Everyday Items You Should Never Throw Away
Indiana
- Overall cost-of-living index: 91.0
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,891
- Average annual expenditure cost: $ 34,694
Iowa
- Overall cost-of-living index: 90.3
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,854
- Average annual expenditure cost: $34,242
Kansas
- Overall cost-of-living index: 87.1
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,753
- Average annual expenditure cost: $33,031
Kentucky
- Overall cost-of-living index: 92.0
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,795
- Average annual expenditure cost: $33,534
Learn More: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire, but I Still Opt For the Budget Versions of These 6 Items
Louisiana
- Overall cost-of-living index: 91.0
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,874
- Average annual expenditure cost: $34,486
Maine
- Overall cost-of-living index: 109.9
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,533
- Average annual expenditure cost: $42,393
Maryland
- Overall cost-of-living index: 116.5
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,829
- Average annual expenditure cost: $45,944
Massachusetts
- Overall cost-of-living index: 146.5
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $4,983
- Average annual expenditure cost: $59,797
For You: 6 Things Frugal Boomers Never Buy
Michigan
- Overall cost-of-living index: 90.6
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,878
- Average annual expenditure cost: $34,540
Minnesota
- Overall cost-of-living index: 94.1
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,993
- Average annual expenditure cost: $35,911
Mississippi
- Overall cost-of-living index: 86.3
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,711
- Average annual expenditure cost: $32,529
Missouri
- Overall cost-of-living index: 88.5
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,800
- Average annual expenditure cost: $33,594
Try This: 6 Clothing Items Frugal People Keep for Many Years
Montana
- Overall cost-of-living index: 102.9
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,289
- Average annual expenditure cost: $39,468
Nebraska
- Overall cost-of-living index: 90.9
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,868
- Average annual expenditure cost: $34,418
Nevada
- Overall cost-of-living index: 101.0
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,363
- Average annual expenditure cost: $40,354
New Hampshire
- Overall cost-of-living index: 114.1
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,595
- Average annual expenditure cost: $43,139
Be Aware: 5 Unnecessary Bills You Should Stop Paying in 2024
New Jersey
- Overall cost-of-living index: 113.9
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,721
- Average annual expenditure cost: $44,649
New Mexico
- Overall cost-of-living index: 94.0
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,982
- Average annual expenditure cost: $35,780
New York
- Overall cost-of-living index: 125.9
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $4,233
- Average annual expenditure cost: $50,801
North Carolina
- Overall cost-of-living index: 95.3
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,056
- Average annual expenditure cost: $36,674
Explore More: 6 Things the Middle Class Should Sell To Build Their Savings
North Dakota
- Overall cost-of-living index: 94.6
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,033
- Average annual expenditure cost: $36,395
Ohio
- Overall cost-of-living index: 94.7
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,982
- Average annual expenditure cost: $35,788
Oklahoma
- Overall cost-of-living index: 86.2
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,714
- Average annual expenditure cost: $32,566
Oregon
- Overall cost-of-living index: 114.7
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,806
- Average annual expenditure cost: $45,667
Find Out: Don’t Buy a House in These 10 US Cities: Growing Populations and Overcrowding
Pennsylvania
- Overall cost-of-living index: 95.6
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,025
- Average annual expenditure cost: $36,299
Rhode Island
- Overall cost-of-living index: 110.7
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,479
- Average annual expenditure cost: $41,753
South Carolina
- Overall cost-of-living index: 95.3
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,991
- Average annual expenditure cost: $35,897
South Dakota
- Overall cost-of-living index: 92.4
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,966
- Average annual expenditure cost: $35,594
Read More: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security
Tennessee
- Overall cost-of-living index: 90.3
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,834
- Average annual expenditure cost: $34,007
Texas
- Overall cost-of-living index: 92.7
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,924
- Average annual expenditure cost: $35,094
Utah
- Overall cost-of-living index: 103.2
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,308
- Average annual expenditure cost: $39,700
Vermont
- Overall cost-of-living index: 115.3
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,792
- Average annual expenditure cost: $45,500
Discover More: Don’t Buy a House in These 3 Cities Facing a ‘Climate Change Real Estate Bubble’
Virginia
- Overall cost-of-living index: 101.9
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,284
- Average annual expenditure cost: $39,406
Washington
- Overall cost-of-living index: 116.0
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,822
- Average annual expenditure cost: $45,863
West Virginia
- Overall cost-of-living index: 87.7
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,735
- Average annual expenditure cost: $32,817
Wisconsin
- Overall cost-of-living index: 95.1
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,079
- Average annual expenditure cost: $36,949
Trending Now: Graham Stephan: Here’s When the Housing Crash Will Happen
Wyoming
- Overall cost-of-living index: 92.4
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,903
- Average annual expenditure cost: $34,834
Methodology: To determine the average monthly expenses (minus housing costs) for each state, GOBankingRates first sourced cost-of-living indexes from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center for groceries, housing, healthcare, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous. GBR then calculated the average expenditure costs for each state, using the national average expenditure costs for each cost-of-living index for all consumers (sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey). The expenditures were added to determine the total annual and monthly cost of living for each state, minus housing. All data is up to date as of June 24, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
- 10 Costco Fall 2024 Items To Stock Up On Before They Sell Out
- These 10 Used Cars Will Last Longer Than an Average New Vehicle
- Here's How To Become a Real Estate Investor for Just $1K Using This Bezos-Backed Startup
- 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You’re Spending on Monthly and Annual Expenses in Every State
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.