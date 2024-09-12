News & Insights

How Much You’re Spending on Monthly and Annual Expenses in Every State

September 12, 2024 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by J. David Herman for GOBankingRates ->

Did you know that Alaskans pay 83% more for utilities than Louisianans? That Hawaiians spend nearly five times as much as West Virginians for cost of living expenses? Or that residents of California pay 43% more for healthcare than residents of Mississippi?

These wide deltas demonstrate how wildly monthly expenses can vary across the U.S. There are many reasons for this, not the least of which are higher demand for housing and higher costs to deliver goods for the more expensive locales.

A recent GOBankingRates study lays out the state-to-state discrepancies in more detail. The following alphabetical list — based on the GBR study — provides the overall cost-of-living index, the average monthly expenses and the average annual expenses for each U.S. state, plus the District of Columbia.

As you’re reviewing the overall cost-of-living index for each state, keep in mind that America as a whole represents the median with a score of 100. The further below 100 states are scored, the cheaper the cost of living. The further above 100, the higher the cost of living.

And if you’re planning a move to a state like Hawaii, Massachusetts, Alaska or California, bring your wallet.

Here are the average expenditures in all 50 states.

Selma-Alabama-iStock-182733749

Alabama

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 88.3
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,722
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $32,664

Aerial View of Downtown Fairbanks, Alaska during a stormy Summer Sunset.

Alaska

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 125.2
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $4,157
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $49,887

Scottsdale is a city in the eastern part of Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, part of the Greater Phoenix Area.

Arizona

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 108.4
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,507
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $42,083
Aerial view of Fayetteville Arkansas.

Arkansas

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 89.0
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,730
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $32,759
the skyline of los angeles during sunset.

California

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 138.5
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $4,766
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $57,195
Beautiful Denver skyscraper at night, Denver, Colorado, USA.

Colorado

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 105.1
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,388
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $40,652

Greenwich is an affluent town in Fairfield County, Connecticut, United States.

Connecticut

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 112.8
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,664
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $43,963
Lewes, Delaware, USA - May 28, 2011.

Delaware

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 101.1
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,211
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $38,534
Houses and in the neighbourhood of Capitol Hill in Washington DC USA.

District of Columbia

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 146.8
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $5,039
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $60,473
Pensacola, Florida

Florida

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 100.7
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,255
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $39,065

High-angle view of Atlanta's modern skyline, including office buildings, hotels, and condominiums - Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Georgia

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 90.8
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,848
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $34,180
The beautiful coastline Honolulu Hawaii shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight over the Pacific Ocean.

Hawaii

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 180.3
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $6,402
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $76,828
View of Downtown Boise.

Idaho

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 98.6
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,142
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $37,706
Chicago cityscape looking out over the rush hour traffic commute of the highway in Illinois USA.

Illinois

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 92.1
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,908
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $34,893

Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 91.0
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,891
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $ 34,694
Des Moines, Iowa skyline from the state capital at sunset.

Iowa

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 90.3
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,854
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $34,242
Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Kansas

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 87.1
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,753
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $33,031
The Intersection of Main and S Broadway in downtown Lexington KY, USA.

Kentucky

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 92.0
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,795
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $33,534

Louisiana

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 91.0
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,874
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $34,486
Lewiston is a city in Androscoggin County in Maine, and the second-largest city in the state.

Maine

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 109.9
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,533
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $42,393
Annapolis, MD, USA - February 8, 2023: The image is of the city of Annapolis, Maryland.

Maryland

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 116.5
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,829
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $45,944
Williamstown, Massachusetts, USA - September 14, 2016.

Massachusetts

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 146.5
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $4,983
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $59,797

Michigan

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 90.6
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,878
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $34,540
Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

Minnesota

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 94.1
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,993
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $35,911
Gulfport, MS, USA – February 7, 2015: Pedestrian and automotive traffic in Downtown Gulfport on Highway 90 next to the beach.

Mississippi

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 86.3
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,711
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $32,529
Missouri

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 88.5
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,800
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $33,594

Montana

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 102.9
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,289
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $39,468
Aerial View of Lincoln, Nebraska in Autumn.

Nebraska

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 90.9
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,868
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $34,418
Reno, USA - May 31, 2016: Reno, known as The Biggest Little City in the World, is famous for it's casinos, and is the birthplace of the gaming corporation Harrah's Entertainment.

Nevada

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 101.0
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,363
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $40,354
Somersworth is a city in Strafford County, New Hampshire, United States.

New Hampshire

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 114.1
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,595
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $43,139

Aerial panorama of Jersey City skyline at night.

New Jersey

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 113.9
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,721
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $44,649
Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape and street at twilight.

New Mexico

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 94.0
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,982
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $35,780
The waterfront and downtown Buffalo New York USA on a sunny day.

New York

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 125.9
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $4,233
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $50,801
Charlotte, North Carolina, USA uptown skyline at dusk.

North Carolina

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 95.3
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,056
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $36,674

Fargo, North Dakota, USA - Sep 27, 2014: The economically vibrant downtown of Fargo North Dakota, lined with retail shops and entertainment businesses.

North Dakota

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 94.6
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,033
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $36,395
Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

Ohio

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 94.7
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,982
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $35,788
Bartlesville is a city mostly in Washington County in the U.

Oklahoma

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 86.2
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,714
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $32,566
Pedestrians cross street in downtown Bend Oregon USA on a sunny day.

Oregon

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 114.7
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,806
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $45,667

An aerial shot of the cityscape of DuBois City in Pennsylvania during the sunrise.

Pennsylvania

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 95.6
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,025
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $36,299
Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 110.7
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,479
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $41,753
Downtown Charleston, South Carolina in the early evening.

South Carolina

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 95.3
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,991
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $35,897
Sioux Falls is the most populous city in the U.

South Dakota

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 92.4
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,966
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $35,594

Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

Tennessee

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 90.3
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,834
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $34,007
Austin , Texas , USA - September 1st 2022: Aerial Drone View over Austin during a Gorgeous Day along the Colorado River or Lady Bird Lake with a perfect Futuristic Skyline Background.

Texas

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 92.7
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,924
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $35,094
Downtown Salt Lake City skyline cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

Utah

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 103.2
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,308
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $39,700
Church Street market at night with people walking during springtime in Burlington, Vermont.

Vermont

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 115.3
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,792
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $45,500

Downtown Richmond, Virginia at night.

Virginia

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 101.9
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,284
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $39,406
Seattle, Washington, USA downtown skyline with Mt.

Washington

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 116.0
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,822
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $45,863
Fairmont is a city in Marion County, West Virginia, United States.

West Virginia

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 87.7
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,735
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $32,817
The Milwaukee skyline sits behind the view of the Milwaukee River.

Wisconsin

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 95.1
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,079
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $36,949

Panoramic aerial view of Jackson Hole homes and beautiful mountains on a summer morning, Wyoming.

Wyoming

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 92.4
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,903
  • Average annual expenditure cost: $34,834

Methodology: To determine the average monthly expenses (minus housing costs) for each state, GOBankingRates first sourced cost-of-living indexes from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center for groceries, housing, healthcare, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous. GBR then calculated the average expenditure costs for each state, using the national average expenditure costs for each cost-of-living index for all consumers (sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey). The expenditures were added to determine the total annual and monthly cost of living for each state, minus housing. All data is up to date as of June 24, 2024.

