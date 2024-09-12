How Much You’re Spending on Monthly and Annual Expenses in Every State

Did you know that Alaskans pay 83% more for utilities than Louisianans? That Hawaiians spend nearly five times as much as West Virginians for cost of living expenses? Or that residents of California pay 43% more for healthcare than residents of Mississippi?

These wide deltas demonstrate how wildly monthly expenses can vary across the U.S. There are many reasons for this, not the least of which are higher demand for housing and higher costs to deliver goods for the more expensive locales.

A recent GOBankingRates study lays out the state-to-state discrepancies in more detail. The following alphabetical list — based on the GBR study — provides the overall cost-of-living index, the average monthly expenses and the average annual expenses for each U.S. state, plus the District of Columbia.

As you’re reviewing the overall cost-of-living index for each state, keep in mind that America as a whole represents the median with a score of 100. The further below 100 states are scored, the cheaper the cost of living. The further above 100, the higher the cost of living.

And if you’re planning a move to a state like Hawaii, Massachusetts, Alaska or California, bring your wallet.

Here are the average expenditures in all 50 states.

Alabama

Overall cost-of-living index: 88.3

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,722

Average annual expenditure cost: $32,664

Alaska

Overall cost-of-living index: 125.2

Average monthly expenditure cost: $4,157

Average annual expenditure cost: $49,887

Arizona

Overall cost-of-living index: 108.4

Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,507

Average annual expenditure cost: $42,083

Arkansas

Overall cost-of-living index: 89.0

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,730

Average annual expenditure cost: $32,759

California

Overall cost-of-living index: 138.5

Average monthly expenditure cost: $4,766

Average annual expenditure cost: $57,195

Colorado

Overall cost-of-living index: 105.1

Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,388

Average annual expenditure cost: $40,652

Connecticut

Overall cost-of-living index: 112.8

Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,664

Average annual expenditure cost: $43,963

Delaware

Overall cost-of-living index: 101.1

Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,211

Average annual expenditure cost: $38,534

District of Columbia

Overall cost-of-living index: 146.8

Average monthly expenditure cost: $5,039

Average annual expenditure cost: $60,473

Florida

Overall cost-of-living index: 100.7

Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,255

Average annual expenditure cost: $39,065

Georgia

Overall cost-of-living index: 90.8

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,848

Average annual expenditure cost: $34,180

Hawaii

Overall cost-of-living index: 180.3

Average monthly expenditure cost: $6,402

Average annual expenditure cost: $76,828

Idaho

Overall cost-of-living index: 98.6

Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,142

Average annual expenditure cost: $37,706

Illinois

Overall cost-of-living index: 92.1

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,908

Average annual expenditure cost: $34,893

Indiana

Overall cost-of-living index: 91.0

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,891

Average annual expenditure cost: $ 34,694

Iowa

Overall cost-of-living index: 90.3

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,854

Average annual expenditure cost: $34,242

Kansas

Overall cost-of-living index: 87.1

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,753

Average annual expenditure cost: $33,031

Kentucky

Overall cost-of-living index: 92.0

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,795

Average annual expenditure cost: $33,534

Louisiana

Overall cost-of-living index: 91.0

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,874

Average annual expenditure cost: $34,486

Maine

Overall cost-of-living index: 109.9

Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,533

Average annual expenditure cost: $42,393

Maryland

Overall cost-of-living index: 116.5

Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,829

Average annual expenditure cost: $45,944

Massachusetts

Overall cost-of-living index: 146.5

Average monthly expenditure cost: $4,983

Average annual expenditure cost: $59,797

Michigan

Overall cost-of-living index: 90.6

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,878

Average annual expenditure cost: $34,540

Minnesota

Overall cost-of-living index: 94.1

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,993

Average annual expenditure cost: $35,911

Mississippi

Overall cost-of-living index: 86.3

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,711

Average annual expenditure cost: $32,529

Missouri

Overall cost-of-living index: 88.5

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,800

Average annual expenditure cost: $33,594

Montana

Overall cost-of-living index: 102.9

Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,289

Average annual expenditure cost: $39,468

Nebraska

Overall cost-of-living index: 90.9

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,868

Average annual expenditure cost: $34,418

Nevada

Overall cost-of-living index: 101.0

Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,363

Average annual expenditure cost: $40,354

New Hampshire

Overall cost-of-living index: 114.1

Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,595

Average annual expenditure cost: $43,139

New Jersey

Overall cost-of-living index: 113.9

Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,721

Average annual expenditure cost: $44,649

New Mexico

Overall cost-of-living index: 94.0

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,982

Average annual expenditure cost: $35,780

New York

Overall cost-of-living index: 125.9

Average monthly expenditure cost: $4,233

Average annual expenditure cost: $50,801

North Carolina

Overall cost-of-living index: 95.3

Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,056

Average annual expenditure cost: $36,674

North Dakota

Overall cost-of-living index: 94.6

Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,033

Average annual expenditure cost: $36,395

Ohio

Overall cost-of-living index: 94.7

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,982

Average annual expenditure cost: $35,788

Oklahoma

Overall cost-of-living index: 86.2

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,714

Average annual expenditure cost: $32,566

Oregon

Overall cost-of-living index: 114.7

Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,806

Average annual expenditure cost: $45,667

Pennsylvania

Overall cost-of-living index: 95.6

Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,025

Average annual expenditure cost: $36,299

Rhode Island

Overall cost-of-living index: 110.7

Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,479

Average annual expenditure cost: $41,753

South Carolina

Overall cost-of-living index: 95.3

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,991

Average annual expenditure cost: $35,897

South Dakota

Overall cost-of-living index: 92.4

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,966

Average annual expenditure cost: $35,594

Tennessee

Overall cost-of-living index: 90.3

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,834

Average annual expenditure cost: $34,007

Texas

Overall cost-of-living index: 92.7

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,924

Average annual expenditure cost: $35,094

Utah

Overall cost-of-living index: 103.2

Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,308

Average annual expenditure cost: $39,700

Vermont

Overall cost-of-living index: 115.3

Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,792

Average annual expenditure cost: $45,500

Virginia

Overall cost-of-living index: 101.9

Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,284

Average annual expenditure cost: $39,406

Washington

Overall cost-of-living index: 116.0

Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,822

Average annual expenditure cost: $45,863

West Virginia

Overall cost-of-living index: 87.7

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,735

Average annual expenditure cost: $32,817

Wisconsin

Overall cost-of-living index: 95.1

Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,079

Average annual expenditure cost: $36,949

Wyoming

Overall cost-of-living index: 92.4

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,903

Average annual expenditure cost: $34,834

Methodology: To determine the average monthly expenses (minus housing costs) for each state, GOBankingRates first sourced cost-of-living indexes from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center for groceries, housing, healthcare, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous. GBR then calculated the average expenditure costs for each state, using the national average expenditure costs for each cost-of-living index for all consumers (sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey). The expenditures were added to determine the total annual and monthly cost of living for each state, minus housing. All data is up to date as of June 24, 2024.

