How Much Will Verizon Pay Out in Dividends This Year?

Often, companies with high, sustainable cash flow are generous dividend payers. That's indisputably the case with telecom sector incumbent Verizon (NYSE: VZ), which has a massive base of regular customers providing a thick and steady stream of greenbacks.

With this pile, Verizon pays a high-yield dividend that has attracted more than a few investors to the stock. Let's pick the payout apart.

Say hello to a high-yield dividend

Verizon dispenses its payout once every quarter. The current disbursement is just under $0.67 per share, for a yield of 6.6%.

The company has a habit of raising it once per year, albeit incrementally. Its recent annual bumps have all been barely over $0.01 per share, and those raises tend to occur late in the year.

Because of that, we don't yet have a fix on what Verizon's total shareholder payout will be for the entirety of 2024. Management likely will declare yet another one of those tiny dividend raises.

If we're generous and assume a per-share hike approaching $0.02 (which would kick in with the two remaining payouts between now and the end of the year), Verizon's total annual dividend per share would add up to roughly $2.72 per share.

Is it sustainable?

It's admirable that management's been able to keep the payout on the rise, no matter how incrementally. This is because it operates in a tough business. Competition is heavy, customer churn is always a threat, and those nationwide networks are expensive to build, operate, and maintain.

That's why Verizon, like other big telecoms, is deeply in debt. Although long-term borrowings have come down in recent years, they still totaled nearly $158 billion at the end of 2023. That wasn't quite double the company's equity, but it wasn't far away, either.

Regardless, Verizon's dividend feels sustainable. Free cash flow approached $19 billion for all of 2023, while dividend payouts sat a little above $11 billion.

This high-yield dividend has that magic combination of being both safe and attractive. This alone makes its issuer worthy of consideration as a buy.

Should you invest $1,000 in Verizon Communications right now?

Before you buy stock in Verizon Communications, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Verizon Communications wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $763,374!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 12, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.