How Much Will Apple Pay Out in Dividends in 2025?

With a market cap of over $3.4 trillion, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a titan of the tech world. As a member of the "Magnificent Seven," Apple keeps company with tech heavyweights like Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Tesla. And like most of these all-stars, Apple sweetens the deal for investors with a dividend.

All told, Apple's dividend isn't jaw-dropping. It's currently offering a yield of 0.44% as of this writing. However, it's still one of legendary investor Warren Buffett's top dividend holdings. With 300 million Apple shares on its books as of the third quarter (according to the latest filing), Berkshire Hathaway earns an impressive $75 million in quarterly income from Apple's $0.25 per share dividend. If you're looking to invest like Buffett, it's worth keeping an eye on what Apple has in store for next year.

What will Apple pay in dividends in 2025?

Let's rewind to 2024 for a moment. Apple kicked off the year with a quarterly dividend payout of $0.24 per share in February, then bumped it up to $0.25 per share for the May, August, and November payouts. That brought the total annual dividend to $0.99 per share in 2024.

Apple has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years, so there's a good chance we'll see another bump in May 2025. While future dividends are never guaranteed, recent trends might give us some clues about what might be next.

Dividend increase payable Quarterly dividend raise May 16, 2024 $0.25 May 18, 2023 $0.24 May 12, 2022 $0.23 May 13, 2021 $0.22

Let's assume Apple bumps its quarterly dividend to $0.26 in May 2025. This would mean a $0.25 payout in February, followed by $0.26 in May, August, and November. That would bring the total annual dividend payout to $1.03 per share in 2025.

Again, nothing is guaranteed, and Apple could choose a different direction next year. Be sure to do your research and consider your investment goals before diving in.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $368,053 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $43,533 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $484,170!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 18, 2024

Charlene Rhinehart has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.