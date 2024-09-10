How Much Is Trump’s Real Estate Empire Actually Worth? Take a Look at His Most Valuable Properties

Former President Donald Trump is rich, but given his reluctance to disclose his tax returns and other pertinent financial information through the years, finding the total of Trump’s assets is a tall task.

However, Forbes reported that Trump has property, cash and other assets worth $7.5 billion as of May 2024. However, the most recent Forbes update lists his real-time net worth at $3.9 billion. His properties represent a big chunk of that total worth, and the most recent research breaks down his asset allocation.

Trump got his start working for his father, Fred, a developer in the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens. But Donald Trump expanded the family business beyond residential properties and now has ownership stakes in golf courses, office buildings, hotels and even a winery that bears the family name.

The value of these properties is considerable, but how do they contribute to the president’s overall net worth? Read on for a glimpse of some of the properties in Trump’s net worth portfolio.

Golf Courses

Net Value: $270 million

The former president is frequently photographed playing at one of his Trump golf courses, which span coast to coast and abroad. According to Forbes, the organization owns or manages ten courses in six states, valued at $342 million. Liabilities of $72 million bring the net value down to $270 million.

Some of the Trump courses are membership only, some open to the public. Membership isn’t cheap. Joining the 36-hole Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, for example, costs more than $350,000, with annual fees between $14,000 and $25,000, Page Six reported.

Like Trump, the courses have proved controversial. In 2014, the PGA of America awarded the 2022 PGA Championship to the Bedminster club, which would have made it the first Trump course to host a major championship. But days after pro-Trump protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the organization canceled the contract for the tournament.

R&A, which runs The Open Championship, also has declined to place another edition of the tournament at Trump Turnberry Resort in Scotland, which is in its rotation of courses. It last hosted The Open in 2009 but skipped its turn due to controversy.

“We will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself, and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances,” said Martin Slumbers, the CEO of R&A, in 2021.

The LIV Golf League, an upstart tour funded by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, has welcomed the chance to play at Trump courses. Recently, LIV Golf made a stop at Bedminster, and in May 2023, the Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C., was the site of an event. In October, the season-ending LIV Golf Invitational Miami was played at Trump National Doral Golf Club.

Aside from Florida, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., Trump has golf courses in California, New York and North Carolina.

Resorts

Value: $441 million

Among the resorts are the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, where he moved post-presidency, and the Trump National Doral Golf Club.

Trump bought Mar-a-Lago in 1985 for about $10 million. Today, it’s worth $292 million after liabilities, Forbes reported. It’s the only place that everyday Americans — if they can afford it — can dine or stay on the same premises as a former president.

About 90 minutes south of Mar-a-Lago is the Doral resort in Miami. Even luxury properties weren’t immune to the financial ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Trump was forced to refinance the property in May 2022, Forbes reported. With a value of $273 million and a debt of $125 million, Trump has $149 million of equity in the property, per Forbes.

Real Estate

Value: $1.1 billion in real estate holdings as of March 2024.

The New York skyline is peppered with the Trump name on a variety of buildings, and his holdings in the city account for a significant portion of his portfolio, according to the Forbes study. He doesn’t own the buildings in their entirety. Depending on the property, he might own some residential units, a share of the office or retail space, the leasehold on the land, a parking garage or even storage units.

The properties in this category include the following:

Trump World Tower, where he owns the commercial and garage sectors and a portion of the residential units, is valued at $20 million

Trump Tower, where his stake is worth $61 million

Trump Palace, where he owns $1 million through the storage unit

The Trump International Hotel & Tower, where he has $5 million in assets through ownership of the retail, garage and a portion of residential

The 1290 Avenue of the Americas building, where he has a 30% stake in office and retail worth $248 million.

Property Outside New York

A born-and-raised New Yorker, Trump also has extensive holdings outside the state.

The crown jewel among the properties is 555 California St. in San Francisco. The landmark building, circa 1969, once was known as Bank of America Tower and is in the heart of the city’s financial district. It’s a three-building complex, and Trump owns 30% of it, putting his stake at $127 million, per Forbes.

He owns 50% of the hotels and condos at Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, worth $61 million, and all of Trump Winery in Charlottesville, Virginia, with a value estimated by Forbes of $30 million.

The money-loser in this group was Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago, where Trump’s shares were worth a negative amount, but have reached $18 million, per Forbes.

Martin Dasko and Jennifer Taylor contributed to the reporting for this article.

